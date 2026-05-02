Giovanni Di Lorenzo News: Returns to bench

Di Lorenzo (knee) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Como.

Di Lorenzo has been included in the squad after closing in on full fitness following three months on the sidelines due to a knee sprain and foot injury, with the coaching staff easing him back via the bench in line with the approach taken with other Napoli players returning from major injuries in recent weeks. The versatile defender has recorded eight tackles, nine crosses and five clearances in his last five appearances prior to his setback, contributing to one clean sheet over that span, and his gradual reintegration will eventually see him compete with Sam Beukema, Juan Jesus, Mathias Olivera and Matteo Politano across multiple roles. His return to the starting lineup is expected to follow in the coming fixtures as he builds back his match sharpness after such a prolonged absence.