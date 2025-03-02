Giovanni Di Lorenzo News: Sends in five crosses against Inter
Di Lorenzo won two of two tackles and generated five crosses (zero accurate). two clearances and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Inter Milan.
Di Lorenzo had a quality two-way display in the draw, putting up stats on both ends. He has recorded four key passes, 11 crosses (one accurate), seven tackles (five won) and nine clearances in the last five matches, with no assists.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now