Giovanni Di Lorenzo headshot

Giovanni Di Lorenzo News: Will sit out Empoli match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Di Lorenzo had seven clearances, three tackles (all won) and one key pass and received his fifth yellow card of the season in Monday's 1-1 draw with Bologna.

Di Lorenzo wasn't a factor offensively against quality opponents and racked up stats in the back, although Dan Ndoye occasionally blew past him. He'll be unavailable versus Empoli on Monday due to yellow-card accumulation. If Leonardo Spinazzola (quad) doesn't recover, Pasquale Mazzocchi will get the nod at right-back.

