Giovanni Di Lorenzo News: Will sit out Empoli match

Di Lorenzo had seven clearances, three tackles (all won) and one key pass and received his fifth yellow card of the season in Monday's 1-1 draw with Bologna.

Di Lorenzo wasn't a factor offensively against quality opponents and racked up stats in the back, although Dan Ndoye occasionally blew past him. He'll be unavailable versus Empoli on Monday due to yellow-card accumulation. If Leonardo Spinazzola (quad) doesn't recover, Pasquale Mazzocchi will get the nod at right-back.