Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Giovanni Fabbian headshot

Giovanni Fabbian News: Credited with assist versus Milan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Fabbian drew two fouls and assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Thursday's 2-1 win over AC Milan.

Fabbian picked up his first assist of the season as the ball bounced off him and trickled toward Santiago Castro, who bagged it, on a corner kick. He has started in three of the last five matches, but the starter Jens Odgaard returned in this one. He has scored once and totaled four shots (one on target), two chances created and three crosses during the recent stretch of games.

Giovanni Fabbian
Bologna
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now