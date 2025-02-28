Giovanni Fabbian News: Credited with assist versus Milan

Fabbian drew two fouls and assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Thursday's 2-1 win over AC Milan.

Fabbian picked up his first assist of the season as the ball bounced off him and trickled toward Santiago Castro, who bagged it, on a corner kick. He has started in three of the last five matches, but the starter Jens Odgaard returned in this one. He has scored once and totaled four shots (one on target), two chances created and three crosses during the recent stretch of games.