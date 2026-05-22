Giovanni Fabbian News: Takes three shots in Atalanta game

Fabbian recorded three shots (one on goal), two tackles (zero won) and one chance created in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Atalanta.

Fabbian got the nod for the first time in nearly two months and paced his team in attempts, but he couldn't punch one in. He's been a rotational player since transferring in January and didn't produce a lot, but he'll be redeemed automatically since his side avoided relegation. He finishes with seven shots (two on target), five chances created and 13 clearances in 15 displays (four starts) with Fiorentina.