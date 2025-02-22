Giovanni Leoni News: Clears suspension
Leoni completed a one-game ban in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Bologna.
Leoni will be eligible to play versus Udinese next Saturday, but Botond Balogh and Lautaro Valenti showed well in this one, while Alessandro Vogliacco was a late scratch due to an undisclosed injury. He has posted three tackles (one won), seven interceptions and seven clearances in his last five outings, scoring once.
