Giovanni Leoni News: Strong defensive performance

Leoni returned to the lineup Saturday with aplomb after serving a one-match ban due to a red card. Over his 90 minutes of play, the central defender made two tackles (zero won), two blocks and led the team with five clearances. The five clearances also marked a season-high for the teenager who has made eight appearances (seven starts) in his first season in the Italian top-flight.