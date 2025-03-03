Fantasy Soccer
Giovanni Leoni News: Strong defensive performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Leoni generated two tackles (zero won) and five clearances in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Udinese.

Leoni returned to the lineup Saturday with aplomb after serving a one-match ban due to a red card. Over his 90 minutes of play, the central defender made two tackles (zero won), two blocks and led the team with five clearances. The five clearances also marked a season-high for the teenager who has made eight appearances (seven starts) in his first season in the Italian top-flight.

