Giovanni Reyna headshot

Giovanni Reyna Injury: Back to full team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Reyna (strain) was spotted training in full and could return in the coming fixtures, although Saturday's clash against Union Berlin is likely to come too soon for him, coach Eugen Polanski said to the media, according to Thomas Grulke from Rheinische Post. "That would be very optimistic [for him to return Saturday]."

Reyna is back in full team training this week after sitting out the last five matches with a muscular strain. The attacking midfielder is trending toward a return to the matchday squad, with a March comeback very much in play, and the exact timing will hinge on how his body responds over the next few sessions. That said, he has mostly been deployed as a bench weapon for Gladbach this season and is expected to slide back into that role once he's fully up to speed.

Giovanni Reyna
Mönchengladbach
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Giovanni Reyna See More
