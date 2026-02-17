Giovanni Reyna headshot

Giovanni Reyna Injury: Could train partially next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Reyna (strain) is training individually still but could return to partial team training next week, coach Eugen Polanski said to the media, according to Jannik Sorgatz from Rheinische Post. "We should be able to improve his physical condition this week so that he can resume training, at least partially, next week."

Reyna has missed the last four matches with a lingering muscular issue and is still working on the side in individual training this week. The American attacking midfielder is pushing to build his fitness back up over the next few days with the goal of at least rejoining partial team training sessions next week. That said, he remains sidelined for now and a full return to action is likely still several weeks away at best.

Giovanni Reyna
Mönchengladbach
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Giovanni Reyna See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Giovanni Reyna See More
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
April 17, 2024
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
April 16, 2024
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 34
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
April 15, 2024
DraftKings DFS Soccer: EPL Picks for Saturday, Feb. 17
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: EPL Picks for Saturday, Feb. 17
Author Image
Ian Faletti
February 16, 2024
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 23
SOC
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 23
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
February 1, 2024