Giovanni Reyna Injury: Could train partially next week

Reyna (strain) is training individually still but could return to partial team training next week, coach Eugen Polanski said to the media, according to Jannik Sorgatz from Rheinische Post. "We should be able to improve his physical condition this week so that he can resume training, at least partially, next week."

Reyna has missed the last four matches with a lingering muscular issue and is still working on the side in individual training this week. The American attacking midfielder is pushing to build his fitness back up over the next few days with the goal of at least rejoining partial team training sessions next week. That said, he remains sidelined for now and a full return to action is likely still several weeks away at best.