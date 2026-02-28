Giovanni Reyna News: Available from bench
Reyna (strain) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Union Berlin.
Reyna has shaken off his muscle strain and was back in full team training this week, putting him in the mix for Saturday's showdown against Union Berlin. That is a big boost for Gladbach as he adds another dynamic weapon in the final third and gives the attack more versatility moving forward. Still, he is likely to ease back in with a rotational role at first rather than jumping straight into a full-time starting spot.
