Giovanni Reyna News: Scores off bench Saturday
Reyna scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and six chances created in Saturday's 3-1 defeat against Augsburg.
Reyna made an impact despite logging limited minutes, as he scored a consolation goal from close range in stoppage time against Augsburg. He also showed his distributing skills by tallying six chances created in the game. His role has steadily grown since his recovery from a muscle injury in February, although he has yet to overtake Kevin Stoger or Wael Mohya for a starting position. In any case, the goal and solid performance should give the USMNT international a confidence boost ahead of the World Cup.
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