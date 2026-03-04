Giovanni Simeone News: Breaks deadlock vs. Lazio

Simeone scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Lazio.

Simeone latched onto a rebound on a blocked shot from Duvan Zapata, and he was quicker than everyone in the box to tap it home right when Ivan Provedel was going to rush out for the ball. This was Simeone's sixth goal of the season, and he might be within reach of scoring in double digits, something he hasn't achieved since he bagged 17 goals for Hellas Verona in the 2021/22 campaign.