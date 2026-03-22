Giovanni Simeone News: Finds the target in Milan clash

Simeone scored one goal to go with six shots (two on target), one interception and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 loss versus AC Milan.

Simeone was the quickest to react after Mike Maignan was forced into a difficult save, tapping it home for his third goal in the last four matches. He also paced his team in attempts, setting a new season high. He has tallied 13 shots (six on target), five chances created and two crosses (one accurate) in the last four contests.