Giovanni Simeone News: Finds the target in Milan clash
Simeone scored one goal to go with six shots (two on target), one interception and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 loss versus AC Milan.
Simeone was the quickest to react after Mike Maignan was forced into a difficult save, tapping it home for his third goal in the last four matches. He also paced his team in attempts, setting a new season high. He has tallied 13 shots (six on target), five chances created and two crosses (one accurate) in the last four contests.
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