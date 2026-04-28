Giovanni Simeone News: Fourth straight home goal

Simeone scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Inter Milan.

Simeone sparked the comeback from a 2-0 deficit by scoring the opening goal. The forward led his side with four shots, continuing his strong attacking form, with this marking the fourth time in his last six appearances that he has attempted four or more efforts. He has now scored in four consecutive home matches and has five goals across his last eight games.