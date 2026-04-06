Giovanni Simeone News: Held in check by Pisa

Simeone drew two fouls and generated two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Pisa.

Simeone didn't have clear-cut scoring opportunities in this one and couldn't make it three goals in a row. He has posted multiple shots in the last three fixtures, accumulating 12 attempts (three on target), scoring twice and tallying four chances created and one cross (over accurate) during that stretch.