Giovanni Simeone News: Held in check by Pisa
Simeone drew two fouls and generated two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Pisa.
Simeone didn't have clear-cut scoring opportunities in this one and couldn't make it three goals in a row. He has posted multiple shots in the last three fixtures, accumulating 12 attempts (three on target), scoring twice and tallying four chances created and one cross (over accurate) during that stretch.
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