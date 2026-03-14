Giovanni Simeone News: Scores against Parma

Simeone scored one goal to go with four shots (one on target) and drew one foul in Friday's 4-1 victory versus Parma.

Simeone put the ball between the goalie's legs from an angled position to open the scoring very early and paced his team in attempts, registering his highest tally in three months, but he didn't pick up any peripheral stats. He has found the target twice in the last five rounds, adding eight shots (four on target), three chances created and three crosses (one accurate).