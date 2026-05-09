Giovanni Simeone News: Scores goal in victory

Simeone scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 2-1 win over Sassuolo.

Simeone leveled things in the 67th minute, rising up to meet Enzo Ebosse's deep ball from the left and powering a classic striker's header into the corner past Arijanet Muric to make it 1-1. He came inches away earlier in the second half when he rattled the crossbar off a floated delivery from Cristian Prati and wrapped up the match with four shots (one on target), one chance created and one cross. Simeone is locked in at home right now with a goal in each of his last five Serie A appearances there, and his 11 goals this season mark his best scoring return in Italy's top flight since the 2021/22 campaign with Verona.