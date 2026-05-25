Giovanni Simeone News: Stifled by Juventus backline

Simeone drew two fouls and registered one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Juventus.

Simeone had a down performance for his recent standards and wasn't involved in the two goals. He has recorded one or more shots and chances created in the last five tilts, amassing 16 (three on target) and seven, respectively. He's had his best campaign in years in 2025/2026, scoring 11 goals and logging 79 shots (28 on target), 23 chances created and nine crosses (one accurate) in 32 rounds (27 starts).