Giovanni Simeone News: Takes four shots in loss
Simeone recorded four shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Cagliari.
Simeone led Torino in shots as usual, but couldn't find the back of the net to avoid the road loss. The forward also created a season-high three chances to lead his side in the stat. He's finishing the campaign with 11 goals in 31 appearances (26 starts) so far.
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