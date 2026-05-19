Giovanni Simeone News: Takes four shots in loss

Simeone recorded four shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Cagliari.

Simeone led Torino in shots as usual, but couldn't find the back of the net to avoid the road loss. The forward also created a season-high three chances to lead his side in the stat. He's finishing the campaign with 11 goals in 31 appearances (26 starts) so far.