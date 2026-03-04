Giuliano Simeone Injury: Forced off injured

Simeone (undisclosed) was forced off in the 76th minute of Tuesday's 3-0 defeat against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey due to an apparent injury, according to Spherasports.

Simeone couldn't finish Tuesday's Copa del Rey clash against Barcelona due to an apparent injury scare. It remains to be seen whether the substitution was simply precautionary because of cramps or if the forward picked up an issue that will require further evaluation in the coming days. If the Argentinian ends up missing time while recovering, Nico Gonzalez or Marcos Llorente would likely be next in line to step in on the right wing for the Colchoneros.