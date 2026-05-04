Giuliano Simeone Injury: Late call Tuesday

Simeone (undisclosed) is travelling with Atletico's squad for Tuesday's Champions League semifinal second leg against Arsenal and is a late call, according to manager Diego Simone, per Isaac Suarez of Marca. "Yesterday they moved, today they will train, and tomorrow we will decide."

Simeone had been ruled out of Saturday's clash against Valencia after picking up a knock during the first leg, with the club prioritizing having him available for the Emirates showdown. His inclusion in the travelling squad is a welcome boost for coach Diego Simeone's side heading into what could be a season-defining night, with the young winger expected to push for a starting role if fit, as Atletico look to qualify for the final.