Giuliano Simeone Injury: Leaves Arsenal game with discomfort

Simeone was forced to exit Wednesday's Champions League match against Arsenal due to an apparently minor physical issue, with coach Diego Simeone stating "Honestly, knowing the players, they'll definitely be available on Tuesday. Today, each of them is dealing with their own discomfort. Giuliano because of the knock he took".

Simeone had a quiet first half in terms of offensive production and didn't return to the pitch for the final 45 minutes Wednesday. This potential injury could force the winger to miss upcoming contests, but it's currently believed to be a slight blow. After his withdrawal, Atletico added a third center-back in Robin Le Normand, though Alex Baena and Thiago Almada would be more direct alternatives to cover Simeone's attacking duties if required going forward.