Giuliano Simeone Injury: Leaves UCL game with discomfort

Simeone was forced to exit Wednesday's Champions League match against Arsenal due to a physical issue.

Simeone had a quiet first half in terms of offensive production and didn't return to the pitch for the final 45 minutes Wednesday. This potential injury could force the winger to miss upcoming contests, but the full extent of the blow remains unknown. After his withdrawal, Atletico added a third center-back in Robin Le Normand, though Alex Baena and Thiago Almada would be more direct alternatives to cover Simeone's attacking duties if required going forward.