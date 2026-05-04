Giuliano Simeone Injury: Makes squad for return leg

Simeone (undisclosed) is travelling with Atletico's squad for Tuesday's Champions League semifinal second leg against Arsenal, the club posted.

Simeone had been ruled out of Saturday's clash against Valencia after picking up a knock during the first leg, with the club prioritizing having him available for the Emirates showdown. His inclusion in the travelling squad is a welcome boost for coach Diego Simeone's side heading into what could be a season-defining night, with the young winger expected to push for a starting role as Atletico look to qualify for the final.