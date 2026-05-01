Giuliano Simeone Injury: Not available Saturday

Simeone (undisclosed) is ruled out of Saturday's clash against Valencia after picking up a knock during Wednesday's Champions League semifinal first leg against Arsenal, according to coach Diego Simeone. "If there hadn't been a match on Tuesday, Giuliano wouldn't have made it to Saturday either."

Simeone did not return for the second half of the Arsenal clash after taking a knock, and the club is taking no risks with his fitness for the league fixture with the bigger European picture firmly in mind. Thiago Almada and Alex Baena are expected to get larger roles against Valencia as Atletico rotate their squad to give some rest to the starters. The return leg against Arsenal at the Emirates represents the real target for Simeone's comeback.