Giuliano Simeone Injury: Not training, ruled out Saturday

Simeone (undisclosed) did not train Friday and is ruled out of Saturday's clash against Celta Vigo, according to Pascual Ruiz Arnal of Marca.

Simeone had featured in the Champions League second leg against Arsenal on Tuesday but has been unable to train ahead of the weekend fixture, suggesting the knock he had been managing caught up with him after the European exertion. Atletico will be without the young winger for the Celta clash, with Nahuel Molina expected to start in his spot.