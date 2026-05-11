Giuliano Simeone Injury: Not training, ruled out Tuesday

Simeone (undisclosed) did not train Monday and is ruled out for Tuesday's clash against Osasuna, according to Pedro Fullana of Cadena SER.

Simeone has been managing the issue that ruled him out of Saturday's clash against Celta Vigo, and his continued absence from training is a concern heading into Atletico's final stretch of the season. The club will assess his condition in the coming days with the hope he can return for Sunday's clash against Girona. Thiago Almada is expected to hold a larger role in the front line until he returns.