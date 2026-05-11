Giuliano Simeone Injury: Not training, unlikely Tuesday

Simeone (undisclosed) did not train Monday and is unlikely to be available for Tuesday's clash against Osasuna, according to Pascual Ruiz Arnal of Marca.

Simeone has been managing the issue that ruled him out of Saturday's clash against Celta Vigo, and his continued absence from training is a concern heading into Atletico's final stretch of the season. The club will assess his condition ahead of Tuesday's kickoff before making a final call on his involvement, with Atletico managing their squad carefully through the closing stages of the campaign.