Simeone has been dealing with an undisclosed issue this week that caused him to miss team trainings on Friday and Saturday and also kept him out of Sunday's win against Getafe despite being included in the match squad. Coach Diego Simeone opted to give him a rest with the hope that he will recover in time for the important clash against Inter Milan on Wednesday in the Champions League. Marcos Llorente started in his place on the right wing and will likely replace him again if he is fit for the upcoming fixtures.