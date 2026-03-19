Giuliano Simeone headshot

Giuliano Simeone News: Four shots Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Simeone recorded four shots (one on goal) in Wednesday's 3-2 loss versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Simeone took four shots in Wednesday's second leg, a few of which came very close to finding the back of the net. With Spurs' desperate for a goal, Simeone was also very active on the defensive end. He won five tackles, intercepted two passes, made one clearance and blocked one shot before he was subbed off in the 87th minute for Jose Maria Gimenez.

Giuliano Simeone
Atlético Madrid
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