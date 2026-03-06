Giuliano Simeone headshot

Giuliano Simeone News: Fully fit to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Simeone (undisclosed) was forced off late during Tuesday's defeat against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey but resumed full team training and is available moving forward, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Simeone sparked some injury concerns after being forced off late in Tuesday's Copa del Rey loss to Barcelona, but the right winger has since returned to full training with the squad and is back in the mix moving forward for the Colchoneros. That said, with Nico Gonzalez back in contention, Simeone could be looking at a timeshare on the wing over the upcoming fixtures.

Giuliano Simeone
Atlético Madrid
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Giuliano Simeone
