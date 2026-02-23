Giuliano Simeone News: Goal in win
Simeone scored one goal on one shot in Saturday's 4-2 win versus Espanyol.
Simeone broke a 1-1 tie in the 49th minute with his third goal of the campaign. While he has been battling injury lately, missing three of his last six games, he has scored twice as he fights back to full health. He should be back in the starting lineup on Tuesday versus Brugge.
