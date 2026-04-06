Giuliano Simeone News: Opens scoring in defeat

Simeone scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Barcelona.

Simeone beat the keeper in a one-on-one situation Saturday to give Atletico Madrid an initial lead in their 2-1 home defeat to Barcelona. In addition to his goal, the midfielder contributed two tackles (one won) to the defensive effort across his 61 minutes of play. Across his last five appearances (four starts) in all competitions, Simeone has created four chances, scored once and assisted once from six shots (three on goal).