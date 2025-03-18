Fantasy Soccer
Giuliano Simeone headshot

Giuliano Simeone News: Provides assist in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Simeone assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-2 defeat versus Barcelona.

Simeone provided his fifth assist of the season in La Liga, setting up Julian Alvarez's opening goal in the 45th minute of Sunday's game against Barcelona. Unfortunately, this wasn't enough to secure the win as his team suffered a stunning comeback in the final stretch. The Argentine also created one chance, bringing his total to seven in the last six games across all competitions. He will look to contribute again against Espanyol after the international break.

Giuliano Simeone
Atlético Madrid
More Stats & News
