Giuliano Simeone News: Scores and assists in 2-2 draw

Simeone scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and two chances created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Villarreal.

Simeone assisted Pubill for the opening goal of the game and then scored the equaliser with five minutes to go as Atletico Madrid drew 2-2 with Villarreal. He came into the starting lineup, having been on the bench in the opening game. He took four shots in the game, getting one on target and created two chances.