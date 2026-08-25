Giuliano Simeone News: Scores and assists in 2-2 draw
Simeone scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and two chances created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Villarreal.
Simeone assisted Pubill for the opening goal of the game and then scored the equaliser with five minutes to go as Atletico Madrid drew 2-2 with Villarreal. He came into the starting lineup, having been on the bench in the opening game. He took four shots in the game, getting one on target and created two chances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Giuliano Simeone See More
-
World Cup
Spain vs Argentina Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Final38 days ago
-
World Cup
Spain vs Argentina Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Final39 days ago
-
World Cup
England vs Argentina Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Semifinal43 days ago
-
World Cup
Argentina vs Switzerland Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Quarterfinal46 days ago
-
World Cup
Argentina vs Egypt Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Round of 1650 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Giuliano Simeone See More