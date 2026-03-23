Giuliano Simeone headshot

Giuliano Simeone News: Sets up opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Simeone assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-2 defeat against Real Madrid.

Simeone cleverly set up Ademola Lookman for the opener in the 33rd minute. Simeone recorded two critical clearances off the line and also made two interceptions and a tackle. This assist took him to nine goal contributions for the campaign.

Giuliano Simeone
Atlético Madrid
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