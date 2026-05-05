Giuliano Simeone News: Starting Tuesday
Simone (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Tuesday's match against Arsenal.
Simone was always likely to return Tuesday after he suffered a minor injury in the first leg, with the midfielder starting instantly. This is a major development for the club as they get back some of their elusiveness on the flanks, an attacker who can find space and create his own. However, he has not recorded a UCL goal contribution since the league stage.
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