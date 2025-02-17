Giuliano Simeone News: Takes three shots in draw

Simeone had three off-target shots and suffered four fouls during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Celta Vigo.

Simeone started for the 14th consecutive game between La Liga and UCL and was very active up front, pacing his team in shots attempted. However, accuracy wasn't there for him this time as he couldn't help his side finding the final product. Despite having just two goals and five assists over 26 appearances this season, the attacker always finds different ways of being a valued contributor even if most times this doesn't mean a significant fantasy impact.