Giuliano Simeone headshot

Giuliano Simeone News: Takes three shots in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Simeone had three off-target shots and suffered four fouls during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Celta Vigo.

Simeone started for the 14th consecutive game between La Liga and UCL and was very active up front, pacing his team in shots attempted. However, accuracy wasn't there for him this time as he couldn't help his side finding the final product. Despite having just two goals and five assists over 26 appearances this season, the attacker always finds different ways of being a valued contributor even if most times this doesn't mean a significant fantasy impact.

Giuliano Simeone
Atlético Madrid
