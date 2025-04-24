Fantasy Soccer
Giuliano Simeone News: Tallies assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Simeone assisted once to go with four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Thursday's 3-0 victory versus Rayo Vallecano.

Simeone was in on the goalscoring fun with the rest of the Atleti roster during Thursday's win. The midfielder set up a goal on his only chance created, an efficient if not glamorous showing. Simeone's minutes have been somewhat limited but he does offer some decent potential, especially against weaker opponents.

Giuliano Simeone
Atlético Madrid
