Giuliano Simeone News: Tallies assist

Simeone assisted once to go with four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Thursday's 3-0 victory versus Rayo Vallecano.

Simeone was in on the goalscoring fun with the rest of the Atleti roster during Thursday's win. The midfielder set up a goal on his only chance created, an efficient if not glamorous showing. Simeone's minutes have been somewhat limited but he does offer some decent potential, especially against weaker opponents.