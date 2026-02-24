Giuliano Simeone News: Three shots in Tuesday's win

Simeone recorded three shots (zero on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Tuesday's 4-1 victory against Club Brugge.

Simeone was not directly involved in any of his side's four goals Tuesday, but he still put in a solid shift in the victory. He recorded three shots and two crosses on the attack, although he didn't record any shots on target or chances created. On the defensive end he made three clearances and won two tackles before he was subbed off in the 83rd minute for Jose Maria Gimenez.