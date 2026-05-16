Giuliano Simeone News: Trains fully, back fit

Simeone (undisclosed) has trained with the group for a second consecutive day and is back in contention for Sunday's clash against Girona, according to Pedro Fullana of Cadena SER.

Simeone had been ruled out of Tuesday's clash against Osasuna due to an undisclosed issue, but his return to collective training on back-to-back days is the clearest sign yet that he is ready to rejoin the squad for the final two fixtures of the season. The winger's availability for the Antoine Griezmann farewell occasion at the Metropolitano is a welcome boost for coach Diego Simeone heading into what promises to be an emotional afternoon for the club.