Giuliano Simeone News: Two shots in return
Simeone generated two shots (zero on goal) in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to Arsenal.
Simeone returned to the pitch Tuesday and took a pair of shots, but failed to put a single on target. The midfielder really just couldn't get involved in the attack during his time on the pitch and was left with a disappointing showing during the loss. He and the club now turn their attention solely to domestic action to close out the campaign.
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