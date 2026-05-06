Giuliano Simeone headshot

Giuliano Simeone News: Two shots in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Simeone generated two shots (zero on goal) in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to Arsenal.

Simeone returned to the pitch Tuesday and took a pair of shots, but failed to put a single on target. The midfielder really just couldn't get involved in the attack during his time on the pitch and was left with a disappointing showing during the loss. He and the club now turn their attention solely to domestic action to close out the campaign.

Giuliano Simeone
Atlético Madrid
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