Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Giuseppe Bovalina headshot

Giuseppe Bovalina News: Assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Bovalina assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 win versus Minnesota United.

Bovalina assisted during his second ever MLS start. The defender has been a limited depth option at right-back for the most part during his time with Vancouver. In his second career start he earned an assist, as well as taking a pair of shots. The defender will likely remain a depth option moving forward, though the assist is certainly a welcome contribution.

Giuseppe Bovalina
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now