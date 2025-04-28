Giuseppe Bovalina News: Assists in win

Bovalina assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 win versus Minnesota United.

Bovalina assisted during his second ever MLS start. The defender has been a limited depth option at right-back for the most part during his time with Vancouver. In his second career start he earned an assist, as well as taking a pair of shots. The defender will likely remain a depth option moving forward, though the assist is certainly a welcome contribution.