Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Giuseppe Bovalina headshot

Giuseppe Bovalina News: Back from international duty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 12, 2025

Bovalina (not injury related) returned to training Thursday and will be an option to face Columbus on Saturday, Har Journalist of DailyHive Vancouver reports.

Bovalina is back in training with the Whitecaps, but his return isn't expected to make a huge impact. He's been limited to just three appearances (one start) and 115 total minutes in the current MLS campaign.

Giuseppe Bovalina
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now