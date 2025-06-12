Giuseppe Bovalina News: Back from international duty
Bovalina (not injury related) returned to training Thursday and will be an option to face Columbus on Saturday, Har Journalist of DailyHive Vancouver reports.
Bovalina is back in training with the Whitecaps, but his return isn't expected to make a huge impact. He's been limited to just three appearances (one start) and 115 total minutes in the current MLS campaign.
