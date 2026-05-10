Giuseppe Pezzella Injury: Bows out in Pisa fixture

Pezzella had six crosses (one accurate) and one tackle in 59 minutes in Sunday's win over Pisa before exiting because of a possible lower leg injury, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Pezzella had his usual busy shift on the wing but was fouled hard by Felipe Loyola and had to be helped off the pitch by the medical staff, as he was struggling to put weight on the leg. He's poised to undergo tests in the next few days. The coach turned to Alessio Zerbin in relief, moving Tommaso Barbieri to left-back, while Romano Floriani Mussolini (undisclosed) was a late scratch for this one.