Giuseppe Pezzella Injury: Good to go for Udinese match

Pezzella (lower leg) has been called up for Sunday's fixture against Udinese.

Pezzella trained on the side for a few days after leaving early in the previous match but is healthy enough to be an option and will compete with Alessio Zerbin and Tommaso Barbieri to make the starting XI. He has sent in four or more crosses in four straight contests, amassing 33 deliveries (10 accurate) and adding six chances created, nine tackles (eight won) and 15 clearances during that stretch.