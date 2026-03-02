Giuseppe Pezzella News: Active display in Milan meeting

Pezzella won four of four tackles and had 10 crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 loss versus AC Milan.

Pezzella led his side in crosses along with Jari Vandeputte, but he wasn't super precise, and he also posted a new season high in tackles. He has recorded at least one in three consecutive contests, accumulating eight (six won) and logging four key passes, three corners and three clearances in that span. He has swung in at least one delivery in every game so far and is averaging 4 per match (1.1 accurate).