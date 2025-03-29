Giuseppe Pezzella News: Dishes out assist versus Como

Pezzella won two of two tackles and assisted once to go with two crosses (two accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Como.

Pezzella was lively down the wing and was a big catalyst, leading his side in key passes and teeing up Christian Kouame with a surgical delivery. It's his third assist of the season. He hadn't had one in seven fixtures. He has notched 10 chances created, 21 crosses (eight accurate), seven tackles (five won) and 14 clearances in the last five matches.