Giuseppe Pezzella News: Effective on the wing against Lazio

Pezzella created two scoring chances and generated one shot (zero on goal), nine crosses (three accurate) and four clearances in Monday's 2-1 defeat to Lazio.

Pezzella had his way on the wing and uncorked his highest number of crosses in a couple of months. He has tallied at least one in every match so far, averaging 3.5 (1.21) per game. He has registered one or more clearances in 17 appearances in a row, accumulating 46 and notching 21 chances created, 46 clearances and 11 interceptions during that stretch.