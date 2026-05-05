Giuseppe Pezzella headshot

Giuseppe Pezzella News: Effective on the wing against Lazio

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Pezzella created two scoring chances and generated one shot (zero on goal), nine crosses (three accurate) and four clearances in Monday's 2-1 defeat to Lazio.

Pezzella had his way on the wing and uncorked his highest number of crosses in a couple of months. He has tallied at least one in every match so far, averaging 3.5 (1.21) per game. He has registered one or more clearances in 17 appearances in a row, accumulating 46 and notching 21 chances created, 46 clearances and 11 interceptions during that stretch.

Giuseppe Pezzella
Cremonese
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now