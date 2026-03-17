Giuseppe Pezzella News: Eligible to face Parma

Pezzella completed a one-game ban in Monday's 4-1 loss to Parma.

Pezzella will return against Parma on Saturday and likely start over either Tommaso Barbieri or Romano Floriani Mussolini. He has tallied at least one tackle in four straight appearances, accumulating 10 (eight won) and posting four key passes and four clearances over that span. Additionally, he launched at least one cross in every seasonal appearance, averaging 4.1 (1.13 accurate).